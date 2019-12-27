Moline girls fall short in double OT

PEORIA — It took two extra periods, but Lanphier got their revenge against Moline with a double-overtime 74-69 win at the Peoria Manual Tournament on Friday.
The game was a rematch of last year's Manual tournament championship game, which the Maroons won. The two teams were on a collision course to meet in the semifinals again this year, and the game did not disappoint.
“I have a lot of respect for their team,” Moline coach Tracey Sant Amour said. “They come out and pressure really well. Of course I’d rather have the win, but exciting girls basketball is great to experience.”
The Lady Rams were led by senior standout Martrice Brooks, who had 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and went 4-of-12 from the charity stripe. Lanphier coach Doug Collins was happy with the way that his team accepted the challenge against a tough Moline squad.
“We knew the magnitude of the matchup after the championship game last season,” Collins said. “Hats off to them, they fought hard until the bitter end and held composure. We were able to capitalize on steals and make the right plays and necessary free throws.”
Lanphier went 4-of-6 from the line in the second overtime period, helping it seal the game.
There was a scary moment with three minutes left in the third period as Cierra McNamee went down with an ankle injury. She stayed on the floor for a while and needed assistance walking off the court. However McNamee was later able to re-enter the game and was a key part in keeping Moline in the fight.
“She was so tough to come back out and compete when we needed her,” Sant Amour said. “The ankle is a little swollen, but she’ll be okay.”
McNamee finished with 25 points, going 7-of-13 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
While Sant Amour would have liked her team to come out on top, she’s happy the girls got experience in a really close game.
“It’s nice to see how this team battles through adversity without giving up,” Sant Amour said. “When they work through the troubles they’re having, it’s going to build experience for later in the season, especially during conference games.”
Moline will play Washington today in the third-place matchup at 4:30 p.m.