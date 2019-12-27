Moline girls fall short in double OT

PEORIA — It took two extra periods, but Lanphier got their revenge against Moline with a double-overtime 74-69 win at the Peoria Manual Tournament on Friday.

The game was a rematch of last year's Manual tournament championship game, which the Maroons won. The two teams were on a collision course to meet in the semifinals again this year, and the game did not disappoint.

“I have a lot of respect for their team,” Moline coach Tracey Sant Amour said. “They come out and pressure really well. Of course I’d rather have the win, but exciting girls basketball is great to experience.”

The Lady Rams were led by senior standout Martrice Brooks, who had 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and went 4-of-12 from the charity stripe. Lanphier coach Doug Collins was happy with the way that his team accepted the challenge against a tough Moline squad.

“We knew the magnitude of the matchup after the championship game last season,” Collins said. “Hats off to them, they fought hard until the bitter end and held composure. We were able to capitalize on steals and make the right plays and necessary free throws.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lanphier went 4-of-6 from the line in the second overtime period, helping it seal the game.