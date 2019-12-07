Moline girls 9-0 after frustrating Alleman

ROCK ISLAND — Between Moline’s talent and pace on offense and pressure on defense, the Maroon girls have left opponents frustrated and defeated.
Moline’s 46-21 conference win at Alleman Saturday afternoon was the latest example.
The Maroons (9-0, 3-0 Big 6) forced Alleman into 24 turnovers in the game, holding the Pioneers (1-8, 0-3 Big 6) to just two first-half field goals to boast a 30-5 lead at the break. Bralee Trice led Moline with 19 points in the win.
Moline guard Kelsi Curtis was second on the team with eight points and five rebounds. The senior was a productive part of Moline’s press, helping force several turnovers and playing an efficient game on offense. She also hit a trey at the halftime buzzer.
Alleman actually led Moline 1-0 after two minutes before shots started falling. However the Maroons’ defensive effort was constant.
“Our defense definitely makes up for our offense,” Curtis said. “We’ll have a bad shot and turn around and then have three steals in a row or something and get it back. That’s really what we rely on.”
Moline overcame some shooting struggles in the win as it finished 2-of-19 from 3. Trice had seven of Moline’s 15 field goals. Kadence Tatum was 2-of-5 with five points, and Cierra McNamee made up for an 0-of-8 shooting night by grabbing eight rebounds and making 6-of-10 free throws.
Curtis said the key to the team’s undefeated start is how it has worked together collectively. She said playing the press is hard work, but it’s worth it.
“We are all just so hyped and we really all have to work together,” she said. “I think we really get a lot out of it.”
The clash of styles plagued Alleman, which needs a more methodical pace in order to compete. The Pioneers had good looks, but turnovers, fouls and missed shots made for a frustrating game as a running clock was enforced when Moline led 46-16. Alleman showed some life in the third quarter as Moline’s advantage was just 13-11.
“We tried to play fast with them, and that kind of got us in trouble,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp. “When we’re turning the ball over more than we’re getting shot attempts, that’s never going to turn into a win.”
Delp said her team has grown the last two weeks and handled Moline’s pressure better in the second half.
“We just need to be more consistent," she said. "That’s our issue.
Alleman’s biggest cheer came when Lily Beardsley banked in two baskets off the bench. She tied Sam Coleman with four points behind Avrie Schmidt’s team-high six. Delp said Beardsley hit her first shot on Tuesday at Rock Falls.
“This is the first year she’s ever played, so that was cool,” Delp said.