Moline girls 9-0 after frustrating Alleman

Curtis said the key to the team’s undefeated start is how it has worked together collectively. She said playing the press is hard work, but it’s worth it.

“We are all just so hyped and we really all have to work together,” she said. “I think we really get a lot out of it.”

The clash of styles plagued Alleman, which needs a more methodical pace in order to compete. The Pioneers had good looks, but turnovers, fouls and missed shots made for a frustrating game as a running clock was enforced when Moline led 46-16. Alleman showed some life in the third quarter as Moline’s advantage was just 13-11.

“We tried to play fast with them, and that kind of got us in trouble,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp. “When we’re turning the ball over more than we’re getting shot attempts, that’s never going to turn into a win.”

Delp said her team has grown the last two weeks and handled Moline’s pressure better in the second half.

“We just need to be more consistent," she said. "That’s our issue.