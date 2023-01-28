Moline can't hang with Rock Island Alleman 55-39

Rock Island Alleman notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Moline 55-39 at Rock Island Alleman High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 29, 2022 at Moline High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Moline took on Chicago St. Ignatius on January 21 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
