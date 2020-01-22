Metro Pacesetter: United Township's Bell is the true winner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bell believes her growth from the start as a freshman is what has helped her become a stronger person on and off the court. She loves the leadership role ... at least to a point.

"I used to get into my own head too much as a freshman and sophomore," Bell said. "I was always second guessing my potential. Last year, I got out of my shell by not being stressed by the little things.

"Becoming a captain and leader has really helped. I looked back at some of my leaders and learned from them. It is not always easy to be a leader of girls because of the little bickering and fighting, but I just try to get them to know that working together gets you to win.

"It doesn't affect my play on the court because I try to keep my mind on the game. If something is going wrong during the game that doesn't affect the game, I let Coach Walker take care of that."

Walker believes that despite being 5-foot-6 "if she really is that tall" Bell can be a college player who will make some team very happy. The question is if it will work alongside her pre-med coursework to become a pediatrician.

"I know she can handle it," Walker said. "It's just a matter of where she wants to go," Walker said.