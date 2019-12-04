MOLINE — You just never know exactly where you might find Moline's Bralee Trice on the basketball court, but you'll know she is usually in the middle of something big for the Maroons.
Trice would best be situated somewhere on the perimeter playing a shooting guard or wing forward. However, if Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour sees fit to play Trice on the point or in the low post, that's where she will go.
The do-it-all junior leads the 7-0 Maroons averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Her 26 points against Rock Island was finished of by a game-winning 3-pointer. Her hot start to the season earned Trice this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter honor.
"She has really stepped it up this year," Sant Amour said. "She worked so hard this summer on her shot and she is willing to play anywhere I ask her to. She showed how much she wants it by playing last Saturday against Peoria with strep throat."
Trice just loves to play the game and, even more, loves to play with her teammates. She is somewhat of a basketball junkie, who doesn't mind where she is playing.
"It's not that hard switching around because I know all of the positions and what they are supposed to do and where they are supposed to be," Trice said. "I enjoy moving around because I just want to do whatever is needed for us to win. I really enjoy point guard or shooting guard most, but it is also fun going into the post."
She has needed to do that for long periods of time twice this season when Cierra McNamee got into foul trouble. With mostly guards surrounding McNamee, Trice is next in line to fill in.
You have free articles remaining.
She had to do that for much of the third quarter of the game against Rock Island and she still was able to get her job done with a big 3 when the Rocks were taking a lead.
"When I go to the post we will run more stuff for it being at the high post and I can step out and shoot the 3," she said.
Trice has a team-best 11 makes from the arc in 34 attempts. The Maroons are not afraid to let it loose from 3-point land, averaging 18.5 attempts per game.
I have so much more confidence than I had on the 3s last year," Trice said. "It is nice that coach has the confidence in me to take the shot if it is there. I believe when I am open, I will make the shot."
Added Sant Amour, "Bralee is so smart. She may be a junior, but she plays like a senior. I think she has had some great leaders for her since she was a freshman. She understands what is needed to be done and she gets the job finished."
Trice is also a key part of the Maroons' zone press defense, working in the middle of that and using her quickness and length to get after loose balls.
"When we started with this new defense it felt strange, but we're picking it up together," Trice said. "We're going hard all the time and I think we wear some teams down and also frustrate them with how we play. It all comes from how hard we work every day in practice."