MerCo works on retooling after loss of seven seniors

ALEDO — When the seven senior members of the 2019-20 Mercer County girls' basketball squad graduated this past spring, they moved on having taken the 10-year-old program closer to a breakthrough.
Twice in the past four seasons, the Golden Eagles have advanced to the Class 2A regional finals, including last winter when the aforementioned senior nucleus, led by 1,000-point career scorer Karli Stineman, scored an impressive 55-51 overtime win over regional host Sherrard in the semifinal round.
"If you were at that game, you saw that the stands were filled with a lot of younger girls and junior high players," Mercer County coach Kaitlin Engwall said. "The big thing that has happened here over the last six to eight years with girls sports in general is that we've taken big steps forward, and basketball has been a big part of that.
"A lot of what I tried to do when I first came here was to kind of take baby steps and build something to be proud of. Now, we're beating teams that have been known as powerhouses around our area."
The Golden Eagles had regional wins last season over Alleman, a regional champion in '19, and Sherrard, which had won eight regional titles in the previous nine seasons. They were unable to follow up on that, losing 49-19 to Carthage Illini West in the championship game, but there still is plenty to build on.
Last season's 21-win total was a single-season record and even though the nucleus of Stineman and fellow starters Maggie Harrison, Lillian Hucke, Shalyn Lucas and Ericka Sedam and reserves Chloe Coulter and Rebecka Larson will be hard to replace, the cupboard is not bare.
"The one returning starter is (senior guard) Bella Cuellar, a four-year varsity player whose first year starting for us was last season," Engwall stated. "We've got a ton of stats and experience that we have to make up for, but what has me feeling positive is having Bella back.
"If there is one person for me to choose for our new faces to follow, it's Bella. We have four seniors, and Bella and Madi Finch have kind of led the charge and gotten the girls together."
With basketball activities having been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the start of the 2020-21 season, the efforts of Cuellar and Finch have been huge for a club that will have three members of a large freshman class dressing varsity, should there be a season.
"At this point, we're trying to build relationships and build chemistry, staying ahead of the game," said Engwall, a 2004 Aledo graduate and former Green Dragon star who played her college basketball at Augustana.
"Bella and Madi have gotten the girls together to scrimmage at Water Tower Park here in Aledo, and have gotten girls from other area teams to scrimmage. We're going to be very young and inexperienced, but Bella knows not just what I want to be done, she knows the way I expect it to be done."
