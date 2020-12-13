MerCo works on retooling after loss of seven seniors

Last season's 21-win total was a single-season record and even though the nucleus of Stineman and fellow starters Maggie Harrison, Lillian Hucke, Shalyn Lucas and Ericka Sedam and reserves Chloe Coulter and Rebecka Larson will be hard to replace, the cupboard is not bare.

"The one returning starter is (senior guard) Bella Cuellar, a four-year varsity player whose first year starting for us was last season," Engwall stated. "We've got a ton of stats and experience that we have to make up for, but what has me feeling positive is having Bella back.

"If there is one person for me to choose for our new faces to follow, it's Bella. We have four seniors, and Bella and Madi Finch have kind of led the charge and gotten the girls together."

With basketball activities having been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the start of the 2020-21 season, the efforts of Cuellar and Finch have been huge for a club that will have three members of a large freshman class dressing varsity, should there be a season.

"At this point, we're trying to build relationships and build chemistry, staying ahead of the game," said Engwall, a 2004 Aledo graduate and former Green Dragon star who played her college basketball at Augustana.

"Bella and Madi have gotten the girls together to scrimmage at Water Tower Park here in Aledo, and have gotten girls from other area teams to scrimmage. We're going to be very young and inexperienced, but Bella knows not just what I want to be done, she knows the way I expect it to be done."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.