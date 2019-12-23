Mercer County splits Warkins opener

While holding the Steamers' Emily Schipper to 10 points, Liz Fish picked up the slack for Fulton with a team-best 16, 13 of which came in the second half as Fulton tried to cut into a 26-18 halftime deficit.

Down the stretch, the Eagles' trio of Stineman (19 points), Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam (13 points each) combined to score all 17 of Mercer County's fourth-period points and nail down the win.

“When we opened the season, everything we got on offense came from Karli,” Engwall said. “We could not sustain a winning year with that. Maggie has the ability to get double digits in every game, and Ericka has been coming into her own the last few weeks.”

Record day for Mon-Rose: In the first of its two Monday wins, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans and their star senior forward Carly Gillen etched their names in the Warkins record book.

The Titans (14-2) set a tournament record for points with their 89-42 opening win over Morrison, a game in which Gillen set a single-game mark by hitting 13 field goals and finishing with 26 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers.

“It's a good start to the tourney, and of course, my teammates did a good job of giving me the ball,” Gillen said. “And getting the team record, that was great.”