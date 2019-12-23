Mercer County splits Warkins opener

PROPHETSTOWN — Off to a strong start, the Mercer County girls basketball team hopes to continue heading in the right direction this week at the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
The Golden Eagles split their two Monday games, and had a chance to come away with a sweep as they battled two-time defending Warkins champion Stockton tough before falling 50-41 to the 2018 Class 1A state runners-up.
“We're on a nice roll coming in, but we were off all of last week,” Mercer County coach Katie Engwall said. “I didn't know what to expect today, but I was pleased with our effort.”
Down just 27-22 at halftime, MerCo (9-5) found itself trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter as the Blackhawks' Tiana Timpe buried four 3-pointers to score 12 of her game-high 23 points in the third period.
A pair of treys by senior guard Lillian Hucke (nine points), who seconded teammate Karli Stineman's 13-point effort, tried to ignite an Eagles' comeback, but the 42-31 deficit going into the final eight minutes proved too much to overcome.
However, MerCo's performance against Stockton, coupled with a hard-fought 53-49 win over Fulton in its opener, gave Engwall plenty to be happy about.
“We knew (the Fulton game) was going to be a physical battle, and it proved to be exactly that,” she said. “Defensively, we knew what to expect from them. We had a nice week of preparation, and we were able to get some good looks.”
While holding the Steamers' Emily Schipper to 10 points, Liz Fish picked up the slack for Fulton with a team-best 16, 13 of which came in the second half as Fulton tried to cut into a 26-18 halftime deficit.
Down the stretch, the Eagles' trio of Stineman (19 points), Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam (13 points each) combined to score all 17 of Mercer County's fourth-period points and nail down the win.
“When we opened the season, everything we got on offense came from Karli,” Engwall said. “We could not sustain a winning year with that. Maggie has the ability to get double digits in every game, and Ericka has been coming into her own the last few weeks.”
Record day for Mon-Rose: In the first of its two Monday wins, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans and their star senior forward Carly Gillen etched their names in the Warkins record book.
The Titans (14-2) set a tournament record for points with their 89-42 opening win over Morrison, a game in which Gillen set a single-game mark by hitting 13 field goals and finishing with 26 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers.
“It's a good start to the tourney, and of course, my teammates did a good job of giving me the ball,” Gillen said. “And getting the team record, that was great.”
One of Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber's major concerns is defense, and the Titans assuaged those worries with a 56-18 win over Bureau Valley. Offensively, Gillen followed up her record effort with a 20-point performance against the Storm.
“I'm not worried about us offensively,” Weber said. “We just need to take care of business and play better defense. We've been giving up too many easy shots and offensive rebounds, so we've got to play better there.”
Knoxville, Stockton take two; area trio split: Besides its win over Mercer County, Stockton scored a 49-23 win over Orion (4-8) in its opener behind Timpe's 19 points.
Knoxville also took two on Monday, dominating Wethersfield 65-31 and Rockridge 58-28 as Breena Shreeves had a combined 44 points in those games.
Speaking of Rockridge, the Rockets (7-8) were one of three area teams to split their Monday doubleheader, the others being Fulton (8-7) and Wethersfield (4-10).
Rockridge edged BV 32-25 behind Madison Heisch's 12 points, while the Steamers topped Erie-Prophetstown 49-32 behind a 20-point Kylie Collachia outburst and the Lady Geese handled Morrison 68-31 as Lexi Nichols poured in 18 points.