Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville finish Warkins strong

ERIE — Although not competing for the championship of the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic girls' basketball tournament, both Mercer County and Monmouth-Roseville had plenty to be pleased with.
Both teams came out of there with just one loss, with the Titans (16-3) capping a 4-1 Warkins week Monday afternoon with a 60-55 victory over Fulton.
Meantime, the Golden Eagles (11-5) wrapped up a 3-1 tourney run and matched last year's victory output with their 47-38 win over Bureau Valley behind a game-high 17 points from senior standout Karli Stineman.
“We're happy with 3-1, but if we step back and think about the big picture, we're so far ahead of where we were at this time last year,” MerCo coach Katie Engwall said. “Getting out 11th win today, we've already tied last year's won-loss record, but there's still tons of progress we can make.”
Behind Stineman, the Eagles had plenty of offensive balance. The duo of Lillian Hucke and Ericka Sedam each added seven points, with Sedam scoring five points in the second quarter to help MerCo turn a 15-15 tie after one into a 28-21 halftime advantage.
Among the Golden Eagle reserve corps, Kiersten Cox chipped in six points, matching the total posted by one of the Mercer County regulars, Maggie Harrison.
“Our reserves are playing better; Kiersten has been getting more minutes,” Engwall said. “We knew she'd play a bigger role for us going into the tourney.”
Following a week off, Mercer County looks to add to its 2-0 Lincoln Trail Conference start with games against league rivals Ridgewood and United next week. “We'll have a good opportunity next week to really get things kick-started,” Engwall said.
As for Mon-Rose, the Titans (16-3) had to rally from a 32-23 halftime deficit to top the Steamers (8-9). Fulton led by as much as 12 in the first half as senior standout Emily Schipper scored 12 of her 21 points in the opening 16 minutes.
But with the trio of Carly Gillen (21 points), Lily Cundiff (15 points on five treys) and Ryley Huston (13 points) leading the way, Monmouth-Roseville got to within 46-45 entering the fourth period. Down by one late, the Titans took the lead for good with a 7-0 spurt that put them up 58-52.
“Obviously, your goal is to win the championship, but finishing 4-1 still sounds better than 3-2,” Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber said. “This gives us a good jump-start to the second half of the year.”
Knoxville takes the title: After falling to Stockton in the last two Warkins Classic title games, Knoxville (20-1) turned the tables Monday night, overcoming an early double-figure deficit to top the Lady Blackhawks 47-41, holding tournament MVP Tiana Timpe to just six points.
The duo of Breena Shreeves (17 points) and Hannah Jones (16) led the way for the Blue Bullets, who who won their fourth Warkins title and first since 2015.
Wethersfield 64, Orion 56: Wethersfield (6-11) finished its Warkins week at 3-2 after topping Orion behind 21 points from Lexi Nichols, who hit 9 of 12 free throws, and 17 from Kaitlyn Witte, who drained five 3-pointers. Teammate Jasira Stevenson chipped in 12 points.
“We're playing much better as a group,” said Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen, whose club has won five of its last seven games. “We're sharing the ball a lot better and making more shots.”
Orion (5-10), which trailed 29-21 at the half and was down by nine going into the fourth quarter, was led by Hailey James' 16 points and 15 rebounds, plus 15 points from Jennie Abbott.
Rockridge 43, Erie-Prophetstown 16: Also finishing with a 3-2 tourney mark was Rockridge, which also returned to the .500 mark at 9-9 after dominating Erie-Prophetstown (2-11) behind sophomore Kierney McDonald's 14 points.
“Each game here, we've gotten progressively better,” Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. “The last game of a tournament, sure the kids are tired, but they came out and fought pretty hard.”