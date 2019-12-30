Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville finish Warkins strong

“Our reserves are playing better; Kiersten has been getting more minutes,” Engwall said. “We knew she'd play a bigger role for us going into the tourney.”

Following a week off, Mercer County looks to add to its 2-0 Lincoln Trail Conference start with games against league rivals Ridgewood and United next week. “We'll have a good opportunity next week to really get things kick-started,” Engwall said.

As for Mon-Rose, the Titans (16-3) had to rally from a 32-23 halftime deficit to top the Steamers (8-9). Fulton led by as much as 12 in the first half as senior standout Emily Schipper scored 12 of her 21 points in the opening 16 minutes.

But with the trio of Carly Gillen (21 points), Lily Cundiff (15 points on five treys) and Ryley Huston (13 points) leading the way, Monmouth-Roseville got to within 46-45 entering the fourth period. Down by one late, the Titans took the lead for good with a 7-0 spurt that put them up 58-52.

“Obviously, your goal is to win the championship, but finishing 4-1 still sounds better than 3-2,” Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber said. “This gives us a good jump-start to the second half of the year.”