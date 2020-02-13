Mercer County girls fall in regional final

That, however, was Mercer County's last field goal until Sedam scored 16 seconds into the fourth period. By then, the damage had been done as the Chargers (26-4) held MerCo to just five points in the second and third quarters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The second quarter, we buckled down defensively," said IW coach Grant Surprenant, "and that set the tone for the rest of the game."

After Illini West went up 11-9 on a Harrell bucket with just under a minute left in the first, the Eagles still had a chance to draw even when Madi Finch was fouled as time expired. However, she missed both free throws, and the Chargers followed by outscoring Mercer County 18-1 in the second to take a 29-10 halftime lead.

"I felt like that was just a small moment in the game," Engwall said of that missed opportunity to tie at the end of the opening quarter. "More than anything, we gave them far too many second-chance opportunities, and those points added up for them."

Also adding up was Harrell's point total. Having missed five games prior to regionals while healing her injured knee, she buried four 3-pointers in the first half to fuel her 16-point outburst. Kirkham did break loose in the second half, scoring nine of her 13 points.