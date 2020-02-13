Mercer County girls fall in regional final

SHERRARD — Defensively, Mercer County's mission was to contain Illini West's high-scoring guard tandem of junior Karli Artman and sophomore Caydee Kirkham.
In the first half of Thursday's Class 2A Sherrard Regional girls' basketball championship game, the Golden Eagles accomplished that mission and then some, holding the duo to a combined six points in the opening 16 minutes.
However, Charger sophomore Megan Harrell, playing in her second game after missing the final stretch of the regular season with a strained right ACL, filled that gap with a 16-point first half. Coupled with IW's lockdown defense, that proved too much for the Eagles as they fell 49-19 at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
"We came out and executed; our defense did exactly what we intended to do, which was to limit the opportunities (Artman and Kirkham) got," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall, whose 21-12 club finishes one win shy of the program's first regional championship. "We hit some shots early, but at the same time, I felt like we had a lot of nerves coming in, and we couldn't shake them. When they built a lead in the second quarter, we started to tense up a bit, and that added to those nerves. We couldn't recover from that."
Nerves or not, the Golden Eagles got the start they wanted as buckets by the senior post tandem of Karli Stineman and Ericka Sedam had them up 4-0 two minutes in. Midway through the first quarter, classmate Shalyn Lucas bagged a 3-pointer to put MerCo up 7-3.
That, however, was Mercer County's last field goal until Sedam scored 16 seconds into the fourth period. By then, the damage had been done as the Chargers (26-4) held MerCo to just five points in the second and third quarters.
"The second quarter, we buckled down defensively," said IW coach Grant Surprenant, "and that set the tone for the rest of the game."
After Illini West went up 11-9 on a Harrell bucket with just under a minute left in the first, the Eagles still had a chance to draw even when Madi Finch was fouled as time expired. However, she missed both free throws, and the Chargers followed by outscoring Mercer County 18-1 in the second to take a 29-10 halftime lead.
"I felt like that was just a small moment in the game," Engwall said of that missed opportunity to tie at the end of the opening quarter. "More than anything, we gave them far too many second-chance opportunities, and those points added up for them."
Also adding up was Harrell's point total. Having missed five games prior to regionals while healing her injured knee, she buried four 3-pointers in the first half to fuel her 16-point outburst. Kirkham did break loose in the second half, scoring nine of her 13 points.
"I'm just glad to be back, and playing with the girls," Harrell said. "I did not like sitting on the bench, but now I'm back, and in the end, it was worth it."
While Illini West moves on to Monday's Macomb Sectional semifinals, Mercer County looks to next season and moving on without its seven seniors, a group that includes Sedam (six points, six rebounds) and Stineman (five boards, four points).
"The last six years, this program has trended in the right direction, and these seniors have been a big part of that," Engwall stated. "Those seven girls will be tough to replace."