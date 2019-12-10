McNamee's double-double leads Moline past Bettendorf

Tatum may not always score the most for the team, but she knows there are other areas in which she can affect the game.

"Plays like that can help the team a lot," Tatum said. "The energy brings everyone back when spirits are down and gets everyone involved."

"She can bring that intensity every night," Sant Amour said. "She is so quick and smart and is a spark plug for us when we need her."

Tatum finished with six points and six rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and also recorded three steals.

The Maroons have kept the intensity up on both ends of the floor all season and it shows in the record book, as Moline is now 10-0.

Sant Amour said the team isn't going to focus on its record in between games

"We're not going to talk about it," Sant Amour. "That's not something we can focus on. It's just turning our attention to the next game."

"We just went in like we've never played before," Tatum said.

