McNamee's double-double leads Moline past Bettendorf

MOLINE — The game plan for Moline was the same as it is every night in their 55-51 win against Bettendorf Tuesday night: apply defensive pressure.
"Everyone who plays needs to have that intensity," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "This is a hard-working crew with a bunch of scrappy players."
Cierra McNamee led the charge for Moline with a double-double. She had 20 points and 16 rebounds on 8-of-21 shooting.
Getting rebounds for the team is a integral part of McNamee's game and one of her main focuses.
"I have the mentality that I need the ball," McNamee said. "It's something that I focus on every game. I want the ball."
Bettendorf made a late charge in the fourth quarter with Ashley Fountain draining several 3-pointers to pull the Bulldogs close, but some key plays from McNamee and Bralee Trice put the game away for the Maroons.
Fountain went 7-of-16 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers for 19 points.
"She caught fire for us tonight," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "She can put it on the deck and score, but she was a great spot-up shooter in tonight's game."
When Moline needed energy in the third quarter with Bettendorf climbing back into the game, Kadence Tatum stole the ball, raced down the court, faked her shot at the rim and scored.
Tatum may not always score the most for the team, but she knows there are other areas in which she can affect the game.
"Plays like that can help the team a lot," Tatum said. "The energy brings everyone back when spirits are down and gets everyone involved."
"She can bring that intensity every night," Sant Amour said. "She is so quick and smart and is a spark plug for us when we need her."
Tatum finished with six points and six rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and also recorded three steals.
The Maroons have kept the intensity up on both ends of the floor all season and it shows in the record book, as Moline is now 10-0.
Sant Amour said the team isn't going to focus on its record in between games
"We're not going to talk about it," Sant Amour. "That's not something we can focus on. It's just turning our attention to the next game."
"We just went in like we've never played before," Tatum said.