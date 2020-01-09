Maroons complete comeback against host Galesburg

GALESBURG — Down big at halftime, the Moline girls' were near an all-time low for their season and were looking for a way to charge back.

The Maroons did just that, as they overcame a 12-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks 61-59 in Western Big 6 Conference play at John Thiel Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Coach Tracy Sant Amour was just as energized as the rest of the team following the epic comeback, knowing this could be a key game for her 15-5, 6-1 team.

"We needed this," Sant Amour said. "We needed them to believe that they were capable of something like this and when they play hard, nothing is impossible."

The Maroons trailed by as many as 16 in the game and had 13 first-half turnovers. However, the offense cleaned things up in the second half and only lost the ball twice.

Moline applied its full-court press only a couple minutes into the fourth quarter and it paid off. Sant Amour was proud of how everyone played, but was really happy with the guard play.

