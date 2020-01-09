Maroons complete comeback against host Galesburg

GALESBURG — Down big at halftime, the Moline girls' were near an all-time low for their season and were looking for a way to charge back.
The Maroons did just that, as they overcame a 12-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks 61-59 in Western Big 6 Conference play at John Thiel Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Coach Tracy Sant Amour was just as energized as the rest of the team following the epic comeback, knowing this could be a key game for her 15-5, 6-1 team.
"We needed this," Sant Amour said. "We needed them to believe that they were capable of something like this and when they play hard, nothing is impossible."
The Maroons trailed by as many as 16 in the game and had 13 first-half turnovers. However, the offense cleaned things up in the second half and only lost the ball twice.
Moline applied its full-court press only a couple minutes into the fourth quarter and it paid off. Sant Amour was proud of how everyone played, but was really happy with the guard play.
"Our girls up top really led the charge and took our energy levels to where they needed to be," Sant Amour said. "Caroline Hazen really disrupts the play on defense and her effort on offense was great. She often goes unnoticed, but we would be lost without our guards. Everyone playing together is what got this done."
Hazen had 10 points, all in the second half.
"Going into the locker room at halftime, we were discouraged," Hazen said. "We knew we could play better and we made the second half of the game ours. The whole team had unbelievable energy from the girls on the court, to the bench, and even the fans. Everyone was very encouraging and we never gave up."
Cierra McNamee led the Maroons with 20 points and also hauled in eight rebounds.
Defense was king for the Maroons in the second half as they held the Silver Streaks to just 11 points in the fourth quarter and forced Galesburg into 13 second-half turnovers and 22 for the game.
"Everyone kept fighting," Sant Amour said. "Nobody gave up on any play, and that's how we should play every night. They deserved this win and we needed the confidence from this to help us the rest of the season."
Lauren Livingston led Galesburg with 20, but she was held to just five points in the second half. Audree Peck had 14 points for the Silver Streaks and hauled in five rebounds.