GENESEO — After trailing big in the first quarter and at the halftime break, Geneseo rallied for a 51-47 victory over Dixon to make the hosting Maple Leafs 3-0 in the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament and on the season.
The Maple Leafs were down 13-3 with 2:30 left in the first when coach Scott Hardison received a technical for arguing with officials. That would be the largest deficit of the night for Geneseo as the team battled but still trailed 29-20 at halftime.
Hardison’s message to his team throughout the game was simple, but the team took it to heart.
“I told them to believe in each other and believe that they could win,” Hardison said. “If not in their own skills, then in the skills of the other girls on the team. I felt they really took ownership and that’s what brought them back.”
In the first half, the team struggled defensively against junior guard Abby Guthrie and senior forward Madelyn Chelsey. The two combined for 31 points and 15 rebounds, with Guthrie leading the team with 23 points and Chelsey hauling in 11 rebounds.
“Tons of credit to their girls for the way that they played,” Hardison said. “I briefly went into their huddle after the game and told them it was a pleasure to play them. I genuinely believe both teams will get better from playing one another.”
“Early on, we couldn’t box out and our help-side defense wasn’t good,” Hardison said. “Our defense brought us back into this game and we were able to get shots to fall in the second half.”
Sophomore Kammie Ludwig led the Maple Leafs with 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting.
Hardison credited junior Faith Henderson with bringing the girls back into the game with her energy off of the bench.
“Faith really put a spark into our defense and played with so much energy,” Hardison said. “Ali Rapps also had unbelievable on-ball defense and really prevented them from setting up their offense.”
Henderson scored two points and had a rebound and Rapps scored eight with four rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting and went 4-6 from the line.
LaSalle-Peru 49, Annawan 38: A strong first-quarter showing from the Bravettes wasn’t enough as LaSalle-Peru outplayed Annawan the final three quarters to win Thursday's nightcap at Geneseo High School.
Annawan (1-2) led 11-8 after the first quarter and carved through the Lady Cavaliers defense as Ella Manuel scored six of her 11 points and hauled in three rebounds.
Then, LaSalle-Peru stymied the Bravettes with a defensive switch, from a trap to a 2-3 zone.
“It was really nice to see the team do well against the first defense they ran,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. “We were executing really well against their trap but when they switched after the quarter break, we weren’t as confident in our passes and shots.”
Burkiewicz was happy with the way his team played defense and pressed the Cavaliers.
“We focused on playing hard on the defensive end and that’s exactly what we did,” Burkiewicz said. “Our offense needs work, we haven’t been able to get anything to fall. The 3s haven’t been going down and that’s something that we need to get going.”
Senior Kaley Peterson matched Manuel's 11 points, while Keagan Rico added 10.
The Bravettes shot 14-of-51 from the field and went 6-of-21 in the second half. LaSalle-Peru went 11-of-20 in the second half and Rhiannon Skoog went 6-of-9 in the second half and 8-of-13 for the game.