Ludwig, freshmen Leafs key Geneseo late in clutch win over Quincy

The game was back and forth down to the closing minutes, with the game tied at 49 with under a minute to play. Kate Chevalier was key down the stretch for Quincy, scoring all nine of her points in the fourth.

Wirth’s offensive rebound and putback put Geneseo up two. The freshman also forced a jump ball on Quincy’s ensuing possession, with Geneseo regaining possession. Quincy was forced to foul with under 10 seconds to play and Ludwig swished both of her attempts on the 1-and-1. Quincy turned it over and Geneseo’s comeback was complete.

“They really played their hearts out tonight and it showed on the court,” Ludwig said of the key plays made by freshmen. “We wouldn’t be the team we are without them.”

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said his team had “by far” its worst shooting night in the 21 of 69 (30%) performance.

“Their defense really stymied us, especially in the first half,” Hardison said. “(Wilson) in the middle is a stud, and she proved that tonight. But what I like about this team is if our shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to find a different way to win. I thought our press in the second half really got us some great looks, some great steals, some layups that we really needed.”