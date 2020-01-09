Ludwig, freshmen Leafs key Geneseo late in clutch win over Quincy

GENESEO — Kammie Ludwig was direct with what she told her Geneseo teammates at halftime, trailing Quincy by four points.
The sophomore’s scoring, as well as her leadership, keyed the Lady Leafs to a 53-49 comeback Western Big 6 Conference win to hold off a strong Quincy effort, led by Emily Wilson’s 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Geneseo (14-2, 7-0 Big 6) remains in control of the conference lead after defeating the Blue Devils (8-7, 3-4).
“We came out at halftime and I said, ‘we are not going to lose this ballgame,’” said Ludwig, who scored a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds. “It comes down to the point where, you either want it or you don’t … Whichever team wants it more is going to win.”
With Geneseo making just 1 of 20 3-pointers in the game, it had to find scoring by any means necessary. Quincy’s 21 turnovers made for plenty of extra chances for GHS, and proved to be costly for the Blue Devils.
Quincy used a 17-7 run to take control in the second quarter, in which Geneseo shot just 1 of 12 from the field.
Quincy’s Emily Wilson scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half, helping to give her team the lead at the break.
“Our shots weren’t falling tonight, but we contributed in other aspects,” Ludwig said. “We had Ann Wirth (four points) and Danielle (Beach, eight points, eight boards) make some key plays coming in as freshmen.”
The game was back and forth down to the closing minutes, with the game tied at 49 with under a minute to play. Kate Chevalier was key down the stretch for Quincy, scoring all nine of her points in the fourth.
Wirth’s offensive rebound and putback put Geneseo up two. The freshman also forced a jump ball on Quincy’s ensuing possession, with Geneseo regaining possession. Quincy was forced to foul with under 10 seconds to play and Ludwig swished both of her attempts on the 1-and-1. Quincy turned it over and Geneseo’s comeback was complete.
“They really played their hearts out tonight and it showed on the court,” Ludwig said of the key plays made by freshmen. “We wouldn’t be the team we are without them.”
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said his team had “by far” its worst shooting night in the 21 of 69 (30%) performance.
“Their defense really stymied us, especially in the first half,” Hardison said. “(Wilson) in the middle is a stud, and she proved that tonight. But what I like about this team is if our shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to find a different way to win. I thought our press in the second half really got us some great looks, some great steals, some layups that we really needed.”
Hardison used two timeouts late to make sure the ball was in Ludwig’s hands in the final moments.
“She wants the ball in clutch time, and she was key for us tonight,” Hardison said. “I also thought Ali Rapps (nine points) hit two big shots in the fourth quarter … that really kept our momentum going.”
Ludwig says the win is another step toward her team’s ultimate goal of its Big 6 debut season.
“Our goal this season is to win conference,” she said, “and we’ve got to win every game to get that title.”
For Quincy, in addition to its costly turnovers, Wilson had to sit down the stretch after picking up her fourth foul with 5:14 to play. QHS shot 22 of 51 from the field and 3 of 8 from three, but it was not enough to overcome the lack of ball control.
Quincy coach Brad Dance said having empty possessions with three or four shots made for swings in the other direction. Geneseo also took the lead on an offensive rebound, a facet Dance was also disappointed in.
“Our defensive rebounding was terrible tonight, and usually that’s what we hang out hats on,” Dance said. “We didn’t do our job on that end.”