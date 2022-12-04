Lisbon survives for narrow win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 38-35

Lisbon finally found a way to top Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 38-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Lisbon squared off with January 4, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School last season. Click here for a recap
