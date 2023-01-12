Lanark Eastland posts win at Fulton's expense 49-34

Lanark Eastland trucked Fulton on the road to a 49-34 victory at Fulton High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Lanark Eastland and Fulton played in a 57-13 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
