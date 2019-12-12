Lady Rocks shut down Alleman in dominant Big 6 win

ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island opened up a 27-0 lead Thursday, and it wasn’t at Almquist Field.
Defensive toughness and hot shooting by the Rock Island girls made for an atypical night of basketball as they defeated Alleman 68-31 at home.
Rocky (8-4, 2-2 Big 6) led 19-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (1-8, 0-4 Big 6) to 0-for-8 shooting in the opening frame. Tyla Thomas scored Alleman's first basket midway though the second quarter.
Rocky coach Henry Hall said the different looks his girls had on defense caused problems for Alleman, which turned the ball over 16 times. But his team continued to attack, even as its bench players entered the game with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what we’re going to have to do, is continue to fight and play defense,” said Hall, who showcased a deep bench as 10 girls scored on Thursday. “We have starters, but any one of our kids can play.”
Bre Williams was one of those players who added an extra spark for the Rocks, coming off the bench to hit her first four shots. The senior guard showed defensive effort throughout the game, collecting three steals and finishing with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Hall said Williams is his team’s best defensive player.
“Defense starts with everything,” Williams said. “You have to get out, you have to get after it.”
Her defense created offense, and multiple teammates kept it clicking early.
Hannah Simmer scored a game-high 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including eight points in the first quarter.
Also productive for the Rocks off the bench was Emily Allison, who hit both her triples in the first quarter and finished with 10 points.
Williams said her attitude about coming off the bench has changed with experience, and it’s a role she takes pride in.
“When I was younger I used to be like, ‘Dang I’m not starting,’” Williams said. “But honestly it’s not about who starts the game, we’re all in it together. If you’re coming off the bench and you’re bringing some fire, that’s just something that’s harder to guard.”
Starters Brooklynn Larson (nine points) and Jamyah Winter (eight points) were also productive for a Rocky team that shot 6-of-17 from 3-point range.
Hall’s team held Alleman to 10-of-32 shooting for the game and didn't commit their first foul until midway through the third quarter.
Samantha Coleman (6-6 at the free throw line) and Avrie Schmidt led the Pioneers with nine points apiece.
Rocky, which finished with seven fouls to Alleman's four in the quickened contest, only had three players on the varsity roster who didn't score a basket on Thursday.
“Tonight was one of those nights where we played well enough where we could get more kids in,” Hall said. “We’re not going to change what we do when we do that because that’s not fair to them. So we’re going to play hard and play aggressive and play defense. The kids that came in tonight stepped up and made some baskets and made some plays.”