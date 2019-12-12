Lady Rocks shut down Alleman in dominant Big 6 win

ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island opened up a 27-0 lead Thursday, and it wasn’t at Almquist Field.

Defensive toughness and hot shooting by the Rock Island girls made for an atypical night of basketball as they defeated Alleman 68-31 at home.

Rocky (8-4, 2-2 Big 6) led 19-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (1-8, 0-4 Big 6) to 0-for-8 shooting in the opening frame. Tyla Thomas scored Alleman's first basket midway though the second quarter.

Rocky coach Henry Hall said the different looks his girls had on defense caused problems for Alleman, which turned the ball over 16 times. But his team continued to attack, even as its bench players entered the game with a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what we’re going to have to do, is continue to fight and play defense,” said Hall, who showcased a deep bench as 10 girls scored on Thursday. “We have starters, but any one of our kids can play.”

Bre Williams was one of those players who added an extra spark for the Rocks, coming off the bench to hit her first four shots. The senior guard showed defensive effort throughout the game, collecting three steals and finishing with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Hall said Williams is his team’s best defensive player.