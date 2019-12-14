Lady Leafs stay undefeated with win over UT

GENESEO - The Geneseo girls’ basketball team moved to 10-0 and remained on top of the Western Big 6 Conference (5-0) in their inaugural campaign with a convincing 67-38 Saturday afternoon victory on their home court over United Township.

That sets up the Lady Leafs for a Thursday showdown against fellow unbeaten Moline on Thursday at Wharton Field House.

“We are definitely looking forward to our match-up against Moline next week," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "It will be an important test for us, we know the game will be physical, and that we will need to shoot the ball well and play with energy for four quarters.”

Utilizing those same assets made Saturday's win over UT fairly easy.

Sophomore guard Ali Rapps, who finished with 11 points and four steals, provided the spark in the early stages of the game, as the Lady Leafs led 10-2 early and 21-8 after the first period. Rapps tossed in nine points and two steals in the quarter before sitting out most of the second quarter with two fouls.

“Ali was all over the floor for us early, not only scoring and playing up-tempo basketball, but also disrupting UT’s early momentum and playing great defense on their very quick guards,” said Hardison.

