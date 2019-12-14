Lady Leafs stay undefeated with win over UT

GENESEO - The Geneseo girls’ basketball team moved to 10-0 and remained on top of the Western Big 6 Conference (5-0) in their inaugural campaign with a convincing 67-38 Saturday afternoon victory on their home court over United Township.
That sets up the Lady Leafs for a Thursday showdown against fellow unbeaten Moline on Thursday at Wharton Field House.
“We are definitely looking forward to our match-up against Moline next week," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "It will be an important test for us, we know the game will be physical, and that we will need to shoot the ball well and play with energy for four quarters.”
Utilizing those same assets made Saturday's win over UT fairly easy.
Sophomore guard Ali Rapps, who finished with 11 points and four steals, provided the spark in the early stages of the game, as the Lady Leafs led 10-2 early and 21-8 after the first period. Rapps tossed in nine points and two steals in the quarter before sitting out most of the second quarter with two fouls.
“Ali was all over the floor for us early, not only scoring and playing up-tempo basketball, but also disrupting UT’s early momentum and playing great defense on their very quick guards,” said Hardison.
Geneseo extended its lead to 42-17 at the half, and 59-30 after three quarters.
Sophomore guard Kammie Ludwig (20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in three quarters of action) led the Leafs. Junior guard Abbi Barickman (six points, four boards, three assists) and Maddi Barickman (nine points) also had major contributions.
“I was very impressed with the energy and competitiveness of our younger bench players, especially in the second half," said Hardison. "Lily Wiese, in particular, gave us some excellent minutes and played very solid defense on UT’s top scorer, Jasmine Bell.”
Although not reflective in the final score, UT coach Carie Walker pointed to continued improvement in her squad.
“We played hard for 32 minutes, and especially at the beginning minutes of the second half, showed that we can defend, rebound and play with great energy and spirit,” she said after the Panthers dropped to 1-8, 0-4 WB6. “On Thursday night we put it all together in a tough loss against Moline, and we are beginning to play to our potential in important spurts, but I have to compliment Geneseo, they are a very good and deep team with excellent shooters,” Walker said.
UT’s senior standout Jasmine Bell had an outstanding game, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
“Jasmine gives us great energy, and is an excellent teammate and leader on the floor,” Coach Walker stated.
Junior forward Jade Hunter (six rebounds) and sophomore forward Janeah Bell (five rebounds) each had eight points for the Panthers.