Knoxville turns out the lights on Aledo Mercer County 47-27

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Knoxville turned out the lights on Aledo Mercer County 47-27 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Knoxville took on Galva on January 12 at Knoxville High School. Click here for a recap
