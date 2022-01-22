 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knoxville survives competitive clash with Annawan 47-39
Knoxville survives competitive clash with Annawan 47-39

Knoxville didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Annawan 47-39 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Blue Bullets opened with a 47-39 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

In recent action on January 15, Annawan faced off against Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield and Knoxville took on Galva on January 12 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.

