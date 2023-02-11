Playing with a winning hand, Kewanee Wethersfield trumped Woodhull AlWood 45-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

Last season, Woodhull AlWood and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with February 7, 2022 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Woodhull AlWood . For a full recap, click here. Kewanee Wethersfield took on Woodhull AlWood on February 6 at Woodhull AlWood-Cambridge Co-op. Click here for a recap.

