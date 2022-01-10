 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kewanee Wethersfield pounds out steady beat in win over Aledo Mercer County 56-47
0 Comments

Kewanee Wethersfield pounds out steady beat in win over Aledo Mercer County 56-47

  • 0

Kewanee Wethersfield knocked off Aledo Mercer County 56-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 27, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County took on Rock Island Alleman on January 4 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nagy fired as Bears head coach

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News