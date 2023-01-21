Kankakee Grace Christian unloads on Fulton Unity Christian 57-19

It was a tough night for Fulton Unity Christian which was overmatched by Kankakee Grace Christian in this 57-19 verdict.
Recently on January 13, Fulton Unity Christian squared off with Crete Illinois Lutheran in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.