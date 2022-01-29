 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better; Preston Easton Valley slips past Camanche 50-46
Just a bit better; Preston Easton Valley slips past Camanche 50-46

Preston Easton Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Camanche 50-46 at Preston Easton Valley High on January 29 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Camanche took on West Liberty on January 22 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

