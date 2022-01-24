Just a bit better; Erie E/P slips past Orion 26-23

Mighty close, mighty fine, Erie E/P wore a victory shine after clipping Orion 26-23 at Erie / Prophetstown on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Erie E/P faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Orion took on Brimfield on January 15 at Brimfield High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.