Just a bit better; Erie E/P slips past Orion 26-23
Just a bit better; Erie E/P slips past Orion 26-23

Mighty close, mighty fine, Erie E/P wore a victory shine after clipping Orion 26-23 at Erie / Prophetstown on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Erie E/P faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Orion took on Brimfield on January 15 at Brimfield High School. For more, click here.

