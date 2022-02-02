 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better; East Moline United Township slips past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45

With little to no wiggle room, East Moline United Township nosed past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

In recent action on January 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap

