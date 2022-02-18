Joliet West trips Moline in tenacious tussle 55-51

Joliet West didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Moline 55-51 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-1 advantage over the Tigers as the first quarter ended.
Moline came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over Joliet West.
The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 35-24 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.