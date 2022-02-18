 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joliet West trips Moline in tenacious tussle 55-51

  • 0

Joliet West didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Moline 55-51 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-1 advantage over the Tigers as the first quarter ended.

Moline came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over Joliet West.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 35-24 to finish the game in style.

Recently on February 9 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News