Johnston explodes on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley had no answers as Johnston roared to a 64-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Dragons opened with an 18-8 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.
The Dragons kept a 30-20 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
The Dragons' authority showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
