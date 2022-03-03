Johnston explodes on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley had no answers as Johnston roared to a 64-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Dragons opened with an 18-8 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

The Dragons kept a 30-20 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

The Dragons' authority showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

