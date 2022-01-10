 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jetstream: Taylor Ridge Rockridge's quick edge makes the difference against Orion 44-18
0 Comments

Jetstream: Taylor Ridge Rockridge's quick edge makes the difference against Orion 44-18

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Orion 44-18 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 3 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 29-5 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nagy fired as Bears head coach

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News