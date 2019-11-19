For the past four seasons Brea Beal and the Rock Island girls' basketball team have been unbeatable in the Western Big 6 Conference.
Starting next week, that era will officially come to an end, and teams around the Big 6 are feeling a little more hopeful knowing that Beal is now a South Carolina Gamecock.
Does that mean the Rocks' eight-year WB6 championship run or their current 40-game league winning streak will come to an end? That remains to be seen.
Here's a quick glance ahead at the Q-C members in the Big 6 chase this season:
Alleman
The Pioneers have one senior, five sophomores and a freshman on the varsity roster. They also have just one player who stands taller than 5-foot-7. So, it will be a tall task to compete, but the hope it that senior Sam Coleman and a hungry group of kids will battle every night.
"It is a committed group of girls who I think will surprise some people," coach Megan Delp said. "It's a process, and we are growing every day."
Geneseo
In their first season in the Big 6, the Maple Leafs have high hopes. Three returning starters and two other letterwinners give the Leafs a reason to be excited. Even better, four of those five returnees are still underclassmen. The keys for Geneseo will be handling the ball under pressure and rebounding.
You have free articles remaining.
"When we moved into the Big 6 the first thing we talked to the girls about is how we will have to change the way we play," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We have to be more physical."
Moline
The Maroons are loaded with returning starters and letterwinners. Senior Cierra McNamee and sophomore Kadence Tatum offer a very solid inside-outside punch. The Maroons will play up-tempo, and when they press they play hard and tough against the ball. A key this season will be replacing all the little things Megan Pittington gave them last season.
"We need to have players who will rally around each other and pick each other up when they are down," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "I want to find out who our Steve Nash is, that player who wants the ball in their hands all the time and leads the team."
Rock Island
It would probably be a good idea to not sleep on these Rocks after Beal. The team still has a lot of talent and depth that will show with a different style now. Instead of having a go-to player, this team will be more balanced, led by three returning starters: senior Hannah Simmer, junior Brooklynn Larsen and sophomore Imari McDuffy.
"We will play more up-tempo, we will move the ball more and push it much more than last year," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We want to be basketball players and have everyone be better this season."
United Township
The Panthers have five seniors, experience with four-year player Jasmine Bell three-year players Davi Morgan and Jade Hunter, and they have a belief that they will compete in the Big 6. The key for UT will be finding someone who can take the place of the strength, power and rebounding of Brandi LaFountaine.
"I hope they believe they can win the Big 6," UT coach Carie Walker said. "Will they do that? We will certainly try our hardest. I think the biggest thing is finding depth, which is something this program has battled for many years. To win in this league, you have to be tough and you have to have depth."