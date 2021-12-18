 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Iowa City routs Muscatine 66-29
0 Comments

Iowa City routs Muscatine 66-29

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-29 explosion on Muscatine on December 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Muskies took a 29-6 lead over the Little Hawks heading to the half locker room.

Recently on December 10 , Muscatine squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News