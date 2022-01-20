Iowa City Regina survives competitive clash with Tipton 39-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Iowa City Regina wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-38 over Tipton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
The start wasn't the problem for Tipton, who began with a 19-15 edge over Iowa City Regina through the end of the first quarter.
The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-19 stretch over the final quarter.
