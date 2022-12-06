Iowa City Regina scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Durant 78-23

Fast and furious, Iowa City Regina took charge from the start to knock back Durant and eventually earn a 78-23 decision on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Iowa City Regina stormed in front of Durant 27-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals' shooting struck in front for a 46-17 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Iowa City Regina breathed fire to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 19-1 in the last stanza.

