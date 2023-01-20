Iowa City Regina engineers impressive victory over Durant 63-33

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Iowa City Regina did exactly that with a 63-33 win against Durant during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on January 28, 2022 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 10, Durant squared off with West Liberty in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.