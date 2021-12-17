Iowa City Regina darts by Goose Lake Northeast in easy victory 65-38

Goose Lake Northeast had no answers as Iowa City Regina roared to a 65-38 victory on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Iowa City Regina faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on December 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
