Iowa City Regina ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Durant 77-51 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 14.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 22-9 lead over Durant.

The Wildcats rallied in the second quarter by making it 35-25.

Iowa City Regina stormed to a 58-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Regals added to their advantage with a 19-14 margin in the closing period.

