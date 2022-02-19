Iowa City doesn't mess around with Muscatine 71-33

Muscatine's quick advantage forced Iowa City to dig down, but it did to earn a 71-33 win Saturday on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 4 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Muskies authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 33-31 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.