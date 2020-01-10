IHMVCU Shootout outlook

Here is a breakdown of today's IHMVCU Shootout games at the annual Illinois vs. Iowa clash at Augustana's Carver Center:
Game 1: Alleman vs. Dav. West
Gametime: 10 a.m.. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Notable: The Falcons snapped a 60-game losing streak earlier this season. ... The Pioneers have played better in recent games but have struggled to finish games.
Alleman coach Megan Delp: "This is always a great opportunity and a chance to get better. We want to play this game possession by possession and never take the pedal off. The kids love playing at Carver."
West coach Pat Finn: "We've had ups and downs, just like everybody else. I think our ups are better, even our downs are better. So we're getting there, we're making progress."
Game 2: UTHS vs. Pleasant Valley
Gametime: 11:45 a.m. Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88. Online: QCSportsNet.com. Notable: The Panthers have won five of their last eight games after a 1-12 start to the season. ... Since returning the the shootout in 2017 the Spartans are 3-0, beating Moline, Rock Island and Geneseo.
UT coach Carie Walker: "This is always a great experience for the kids and for the community. Getting to see everyone in the Quad-Cities on one day is so much fun. Gary Thrapp and Augustana put on a class show and I know our seniors will cherish playing in it one more time."
PV coach Jen Goetz: "We're excited to see a different face than what we've seen the last couple of years here. I promise our girls will give the best effort on Saturday."
Game 3: Annawan vs. Dav. Central
Gametime: 1:30 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Notable: The Blue Devils have already matched last season's win total with a very young team that includes just three seniors. ... The Bravettes return five starters from last season, including Keagan Rico, who recently reached the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz: "It is a well-run shootout that creates a great basketball atmosphere. The girls and I appreciate the opportunity to compete in such a nice venue against a quality team. We hope to remain a part of it moving forward."
Central coach Rita Jett: "We started off a little rocky, we had several girls who were injured and we're excited to get them back. We're a very young team, we're quick ... we're hungry to go get it."
Game 4: Sherrard vs. Assumption
Gametime: 3:15 p.m. Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88. Notable: Assumption has not lost in the IHMVCU Shootout event which started in 2017. ... Sherrard's Taylor Barber was the team's MVP in the event last year and is playing in her third shootout.
Sherrard coach Doug Swanson: "It's a great event that we're happy to be a part of every year. ... Assumption is a great team, a great program. We're excited to play them and we know we're going to have to play one of our best games of the year."
Assumption assistant coach Sam Johannsen: "Our girls are excited and working hard and looking forward to the opportunity to play Sherrard, it's going to be a great matchup. We're hoping to match their intensity."
Game 5: Rock Island vs. Bettendorf
Gametime: 5 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com. Notable: The Bulldogs like to use 10 players, subbing out five at a time and are led by senior Maggie Erpelding. ... The Lady Rocks, not playing in the final game since the IHMVCU Shootout began, are on a five-game winning streak, led by senior Hannah Simmer
RI coach Henry Hall: "Would we like to be in the last game again? Definitely. But we get to play an opponent we haven't seen in a while and just playing in the shootout is cool enough. I don't think any coach wants to admit it but this means something for all of us. I know I make sure our team knows we are playing for ourselves and for the other six Illinois teams."
Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt: "They're obviously a historic program, and we have a lot of respect for (Rock Island coach Henry Hall) and the Lady Rocks and what they do. They do it the right way, they're an athletic team, they like to get up and down so we're excited for that challenge."
Game 6: Moline vs. Dav. North
Gametime: 6:45 p.m. Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88. Online: QCSportsNet.com. Notable: The Wildcats have some great firepower with four players being leading scorers this season. ... The Maroons rallied to beat Galesburg on Thursday but are 3-5 since holiday play began.
Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour: "Every game for us is equally important. We do treat this as important, but we still play it like every other game. The most important part about this day is what this means to girls' basketball and girls' sports. This is an experience everyone enjoys and it is a compliment to those who put this on for the entire Quad-Cities."
North coach Paul Rucker: "We were blessed to play Moline in our summer league. ... They're a good team, they have a couple nice post players, I know they lost a guard, but we are going to look forward to that challenge."
Game 7: Geneseo vs. North Scott
Gametime: 8:15 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com. Notable: The Lancers return to the final game led by all-state standout Grace Boffeli, a Northern Iowa signee. ... behind sophomore star Kammie Ludwig, the Maple Leafs got a tough win over Quincy on Thursday to remain unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference play.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison: "I think playing in the last game means something important to the program. We put in a lot of effort to get here and I just hope we can give a last-game effort against a really good North Scott team. This will be our second game in a couple weeks against teams who are No. 1 in the state and it is good to play the best."
North Scott coach TJ Case: "It's going to be an awesome test for us. They're deep, they're balanced. ... We haven't shied away from anybody and we want to be playing the best. I think, playing the best is only going to make us better when it really counts at the end."
- Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com