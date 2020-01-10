IHMVCU Shootout outlook

Sherrard coach Doug Swanson: "It's a great event that we're happy to be a part of every year. ... Assumption is a great team, a great program. We're excited to play them and we know we're going to have to play one of our best games of the year."

Assumption assistant coach Sam Johannsen: "Our girls are excited and working hard and looking forward to the opportunity to play Sherrard, it's going to be a great matchup. We're hoping to match their intensity."

Game 5: Rock Island vs. Bettendorf

Gametime: 5 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com. Notable: The Bulldogs like to use 10 players, subbing out five at a time and are led by senior Maggie Erpelding. ... The Lady Rocks, not playing in the final game since the IHMVCU Shootout began, are on a five-game winning streak, led by senior Hannah Simmer

RI coach Henry Hall: "Would we like to be in the last game again? Definitely. But we get to play an opponent we haven't seen in a while and just playing in the shootout is cool enough. I don't think any coach wants to admit it but this means something for all of us. I know I make sure our team knows we are playing for ourselves and for the other six Illinois teams."