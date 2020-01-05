IHMVCU Shootout a special one for Thrapp, Sant Amour

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Part of the event is the recognition of the Pillar of Light honorees, which acknowledges individuals who have given a part of their lives to help youth sports improve.

Tiffany Harris, who has served on the Area Substance Abuse Council since 1994 and is the director and coach of the Genesis Volleyball Club, is one of the honorees along with Kevin Iams, the father of Moline head coach Tracy Sant Amour.

Iams has served as a basketball and softball coach for more than 30 years and is currently an assistant on Moline's staff.

"I think it's probably one of the best things to experience with your father. He always has my best interests, always trying to make the team better so it's really nice," Sant Amour said. "I think the attention being on him, he's not used that, he's always doing for everyone else, so it's really special."

Iams and Sant Amour shared a hug Sunday and both are looking forward to Saturday's event, perhaps a little more than usual as the Maroons take on the Wildcats in the penultimate game at 6:45 p.m.