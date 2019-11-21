EAST MOLINE — In her third year as a varsity basketball player, United Township junior Jade Hunter understands the time is now for her and the Panthers.
No longer is it "next year" for UT and Hunter is ready to take her game to another level.
"I really believe in this year's team and I think if we do what I think we can do, we will be a threat in the Western Big 6 Conference," Hunter said. "We have a lot of seniors and a lot of experience so if we are going to do it, we have to do it now.
"Last year we thought we had enough but Brandi (LaFountaine) was hurt so much of the year and we just couldn't get used to playing without her. Now that she has graduated, we know what we have and we are bonding together really well."
Hunter averaged 9.6 points per game last year and she understands that number must grow this season. The 5-foot, 11-inch forward also wants to be stronger inside.
"I know I have to get more rebounds," she said, "but we also know it is going to be a team effort to rebound. It's a case of once one or two start to get rebounds everyone else will jump in."
There is really not a whole lot Hunter can't do. She is a standout volleyball player in the fall and has been a state qualifier in track the previous two springs.
"Jade is not only a three-sport athlete, she commits full force in each sport," UT coach Carie Walker said. "She doesn't miss a thing we do in summer basketball, but she is that way in all three sports. She is as coachable as can be. Whatever I ask her to do, she does it and does it well."
You have free articles remaining.
That probably comes from her family genes, especially a grandfather, UT Hall of Famer Steve Hunter, who pushed her to be her best.
"Grandpa and I go to the YMCA a lot and he is such a great example for me to learn from," Hunter said. "He is really honest when we work. He will tell me how it is and I like that part.
"My grandpa was the best when he was playing and I want to be the best, so we work really well together."
Hunter is one of those three-sport players who just loves doing her thing year round.
"Sports is basically my life," she said. "I love going from one to the next, that keeps me happy. I'd say track is my best and favorite because it is an individual sport where I get to determine the outcome. I like all of them and my true favorite is the sport that is going on at the present time."
Hunter is one of three veteran players who will lead the Panthers, joining senior Jasmine Bell (a four-year returner) and Davi Morgan (a three-year player).
"We have great leadership and have five seniors," Walker said. "We told them this is the here and now and from what I've seen so far they are ready. What I like is they are complementary to each other and so versatile.
"Jade isn't a big talker but she is a leader by example. She goes 100 percent all the time and she is a player you want on your team."