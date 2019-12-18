How big is a pre-Christmas game?

The Maroons are learning how to do something they and most of the teams in the WB6 are unfamiliar with — playing as a front runner. Rock Island swept the Big 6 the previous four seasons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We know right now that we are the team who everyone has their target on and we are getting their best shot," Sant Amour said. "We did that last year with Rocky and saw that it can make it tough for the team with the target on their back when we took them to the end in the regional."

For Geneseo, this marks the Leafs' toughest road test in their first Big 6 season.

"We played at Sterling, and that has always been a tough place to play," Hardison said. "We were up nine at halftime and then blew it open. This will easily be our toughest road game. We have talked a lot about holding serve at home and then trying to steal some road games. This will be one of those games we'd like to steal.

"Still, there are a lot of games left and we know we will get them back at our place."

Both coaches understand why their opponent is perfect to start the season but neither is satisfied with where their own teams are nor do they have teams that are settled.