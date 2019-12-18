How big is a pre-Christmas game?

Any time there is a chance to get a big crowd for a high school girls' basketball game, that is a good thing.
That's what is happening this week as Moline athletic director Dick Knar is pumping up tonight's Western Big 6 Conference game between unbeatens Geneseo and Moline at Wharton Field House.
The Maple Leafs are 10-0, 5-0 in the Big 6, and Moline is 12-0, 5-0.
Knar is getting the media hyped up and hoping to bring in a huge student and adult crowd for the game. The first 100 Moline students will get a T-shirt. It is also Moline girls' basketball alumni night.
He is right to be trying to get people excited and draw more fans. However, neither Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour nor Geneseo coach Scott Hardison are making a big deal of the game.
"I just want to play basketball (tonight)," Sant Amour said. "I do like that Dick is doing a great job of making this a big deal. I'm always for pushing girls' basketball to the forefront. For us, though, we only talk about one game at a time."
Said Hardison, "It really is just a game among the 30 we will play in the regular season. Every Big 6 game is important, and this will be another good test for us. It will be a great environment, and it will be fun with the hype, but we will still play the same way we play every game."
The Maroons are learning how to do something they and most of the teams in the WB6 are unfamiliar with — playing as a front runner. Rock Island swept the Big 6 the previous four seasons.
"We know right now that we are the team who everyone has their target on and we are getting their best shot," Sant Amour said. "We did that last year with Rocky and saw that it can make it tough for the team with the target on their back when we took them to the end in the regional."
For Geneseo, this marks the Leafs' toughest road test in their first Big 6 season.
"We played at Sterling, and that has always been a tough place to play," Hardison said. "We were up nine at halftime and then blew it open. This will easily be our toughest road game. We have talked a lot about holding serve at home and then trying to steal some road games. This will be one of those games we'd like to steal.
"Still, there are a lot of games left and we know we will get them back at our place."
Both coaches understand why their opponent is perfect to start the season but neither is satisfied with where their own teams are nor do they have teams that are settled.
"Our girls talk a little bit about being unbeaten, but we also know it is not even to the holidays," Sant Amour said. "We are just trying to get better. We may not talk about our record, but we want the girls to celebrate every game we win.
"Geneseo can shoot, they are good on the drive and they are long. They move the ball well, and they have a lot going for them. I really like Scott, and he is a good coach."
Hardison likes the way his team is playing but knows there is more there. He is most worried about Moline's fierce 1-2-2 press.
"I like the way we make it hard to defend us because we are so deep with players who can step up," he said. "Kammie (Ludwig, 20.4 points per game) is playing really well, but we don't have to rely on her every night.
"Moline is talented one through five. They want to pressure you and take you out of your offense. The one thing I think that helps us is we have seen a lot of teams run the 1-2-2 or a version of it, so we feel like we will be ready to find the gaps they give in the zone."
Jeff Wendland is lead prep sports writer for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline. He can be reached via email at jwendland@qconline.com or on Twitter @jaydub_DA