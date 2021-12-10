 Skip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast rains down on Tipton 53-39
Goose Lake Northeast rains down on Tipton 53-39

Saddled up and ready to go, Goose Lake Northeast spurred past Tipton 53-39 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Tipton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Stanwood North Cedar on November 30 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

