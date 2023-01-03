Goose Lake Northeast knocks off Tipton 51-47

Goose Lake Northeast derailed Tipton's hopes after a 51-47 verdict on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Tipton played in a 53-39 game on December 10, 2021. For results, click here.
Recently on December 20, Tipton squared off with West Branch in a basketball game. For results, click here.
