Goose Lake Northeast delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Calamus-Wheatland 56-55

Goose Lake Northeast surfed the tension to ride to a 56-55 win over Calamus-Wheatland on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
