 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goose Lake Northeast delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bellevue 61-59

  • 0

Goose Lake Northeast knocked off Bellevue 61-59 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.

In recent action on January 29, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. Click here for a recap

The Comets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-21 margin over the Rebels at half.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 40-31 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Assumption's AJ Schubert hits game-winning 3-pointer against No. 9 North Scott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News