Goose Lake Northeast delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bellevue 61-59

Goose Lake Northeast knocked off Bellevue 61-59 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. Click here for a recap
The Comets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-21 margin over the Rebels at half.
The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 40-31 to finish the game in style.
