Golden Eagles complete comeback

"I'd missed a few early on, but I had to work inside and step it up," she said. "I just had to do what I know how to do."

Trailing 24-17 at halftime, MerCo looked like a shot at its first regional championship would be denied by the reigning regional champion Tigers, who opened up a 29-19 lead after Stineman went to the bench with her fourth personal.

But with the guard duo of senior Maggie Harrison (10 points, seven rebounds, six steals) and Bella Cuellar (11 points, four rebounds, two steals) leading the way, the Eagles put the brakes on Sherrard's momentum and clawed their way back, with a Madi Finch bucket in the closing seconds capping a 10-0 run that had the teams tied at 29 going into the fourth.

"One thing this team is very good at, if someone's out in foul trouble, we can get the job done," said Cuellar, who had a key three-point play late in the third quarter that closed the gap to four. "Everyone can contribute."

Down the stretch, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by senior guard Lillian Hucke helped MerCo open a 37-32 lead, but a pair of Carley Whitsell buckets and then a Taylor Barber 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds left put Sherrard up 39-37.

