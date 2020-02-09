Girls basketball: Illinois 1A/2A regional tournament preview

CLASS 2A
SHERRARD REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Rockridge vs. No. 9 Orion, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Mercer County vs. No. 11 Alleman, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Carthage Illini West vs. Rockridge/Orion winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Sherrard vs. MerCo/Alleman winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: After a second straight runner-up finish behind Riverdale in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Sherrard (14-14) turns its attention towards earning its ninth regional championship in the last 10 years, but a 24-4 Illini West club will provide a formidable challenge as the Chargers look for their first postseason title since 2017. ... Illini West recently played Sherrard on Jan. 20, winning 48-40; it also has a 55-25 early-season win over Mercer County (19-11). ... Sherrard swept its season series with TRAC West rivals Rockridge (13-16) and Orion (10-17) and also scored a 48-32 win over Alleman (3-25), but lost last Thursday's regular-season finale 39-24 to MerCo. ... Rockridge and Orion split their two regular-season meetings. ... the Pioneers have played and lost to all but Illini West and Orion.
STILLMAN VALLEY REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 7 Spring Valley Hall vs. No. 10 Princeton, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Mendota vs. No. 11 Bureau Valley, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Stillman Valley vs. Hall/Princeton winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Riverdale vs. Mendota/BV winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: With their third straight winning season and second straight Three Rivers West championship behind them, the Rams (23-3) now look to earn their first regional plaque since 2013 after losing to Alleman in last year's regional title game. ... The only team here that Riverdale faced during the regular season was the regional host Cardinals (21-8), who edged the Rams 42-39 in overtime at home on Jan. 21.
ROCK FALLS REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 West Carroll 6 p.m.; No. 5 Byron vs. No. 12 Erie-Prophetstown, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Rock Falls vs. Oregon/West Carroll winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Winnebago vs. Byron/E-P winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: This will be the first meeting this season between Erie-Prophetstown (3-22) and Byron (20-10).
KEWANEE REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Farmington vs. No. 10 Kewanee, 7 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Eureka vs. No. 13 Chillicothe IVC, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Manito Midwest Central vs. No. 12 Peoria Heights, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Normal University vs. Farmington/Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.; Eureka/IVC winner vs. Midwest Central/Peoria Heights winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: Kewanee (16-14) faced Farmington earlier this year, falling 53-44 on Dec. 14 at Brockman Gymnasium. ... Kewanee has also seen Midwest Central and IVC, scoring a 51-36 home win over IVC two weeks ago. ... The Boilers last won a regional title in 1991, when they advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals.
RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 7 Camp Point Central vs. No. 10 Macomb, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Hamilton West Hancock vs. No. 12 Rushville-Industry, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame vs. Central/Macomb winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville vs. West Hancock/R-I winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: Mon-Rose (23-7) looks to celebrate the consolidated program's 15th season with its first regional championship. ... The Titans swept West Hancock during the regular season, but did not play Rushville-Industry, which is in the West Central Conference's South Division.
CLASS 1A
WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Elmwood vs. No. 10 Ridgewood, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Biggsville West Central vs. No. 12 United, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Brimfield vs. Elmwood/Ridgewood winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Annawan vs. West Central/United winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: After having their run of 10 straight regional championships stopped last year, the Bravettes (17-13) look to begin a new run this week. ... Annawan has beaten both of its Lincoln Trail Conference rivals, West Central (13-11) and United (7-24), but has yet to face the top-seeded Lady Indians from Brimfield (23-5), which is shooting for a fifth straight regional crown. ... United looks for its first postseason plaque, while Ridgewood (6-23) seeks its first since placing third at the 1A state tournament in 2010.
ROWVA REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 7 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. No. 9 Wethersfield, 7 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Stark County vs. No. 13 Galva, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Abingdon-Avon vs. No. 11 North Fulton, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Princeville vs. R-W/Wethersfield winner, 6 p.m.; Stark County/Galva winner vs. A-Town/NF winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: The Lady Geese (13-18) look to make it three straight regional titles for the first time since winning four in a row from 1996-99, but will face a formidable field headlined by the LTC's regular-season and tournament champion Princeville, which is 28-3 and has reeled off 20 straight victories.
AMBOY REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Ashton-Franklin Center vs. No. 10 Kirkland Hiawatha, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Forreston vs. No. 12 Rockford Christian Life, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Amboy vs. AFC/Hiawatha winner, 6 p.m; No. 4 Fulton vs. Forreston/RCL winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: Having last won a regional championship in 1986, the Steamers (14-13) first may have to contend with a 17-14 Forreston club in order to set up a possible title-game showdown with Amboy (28-1), a reigning sectional champion which seeks its fifth regional title in seven years.
EASTLAND REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 7 Alden-Hebron vs. No. 9 Milledgeville, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Polo vs. No. 11 Morrison, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Lanark Eastland vs. A-H/Milledgeville winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Sterling Newman vs. Polo/Morrison winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Notes: Coming in at 1-26, the Fillies look to start by avenging a 50-27 loss to Polo on Jan. 21; Morrison's lone win was a 51-36 decision at Milledgeville on Dec. 13.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com