Girls basketball: Illinois 1A/2A regional tournament preview

Notes: After a second straight runner-up finish behind Riverdale in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Sherrard (14-14) turns its attention towards earning its ninth regional championship in the last 10 years, but a 24-4 Illini West club will provide a formidable challenge as the Chargers look for their first postseason title since 2017. ... Illini West recently played Sherrard on Jan. 20, winning 48-40; it also has a 55-25 early-season win over Mercer County (19-11). ... Sherrard swept its season series with TRAC West rivals Rockridge (13-16) and Orion (10-17) and also scored a 48-32 win over Alleman (3-25), but lost last Thursday's regular-season finale 39-24 to MerCo. ... Rockridge and Orion split their two regular-season meetings. ... the Pioneers have played and lost to all but Illini West and Orion.