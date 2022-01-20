Geneseo utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Galesburg 51-46

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Geneseo could edge Galesburg 51-46 in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Geneseo took on Brimfield on January 14 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 10-9 lead over Galesburg.
The Maple Leafs' offense darted to a 24-15 lead over the Silver Streaks at the half.
Geneseo took control in the third quarter with a 36-30 advantage over Galesburg.
There was no room for doubt as Geneseo added to its advantage with an 8-3 margin in the closing period.
