Geneseo triumphs in strong showing over Sterling 64-16

Geneseo swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sterling 64-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Geneseo faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on January 20 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.