Geneseo triumphs in strong showing over Sterling 64-16
Geneseo swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sterling 64-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Geneseo faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on January 20 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

