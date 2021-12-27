 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo tenderizes Normal Community West 67-42
0 Comments

Geneseo tenderizes Normal Community West 67-42

  • 0

Geneseo left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal Community West 67-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Maple Leafs opened with a 19-9 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense moved to a 31-20 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Geneseo's might showed as it carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News