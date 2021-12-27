Geneseo tenderizes Normal Community West 67-42

Geneseo left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal Community West 67-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Maple Leafs opened with a 19-9 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs' offense moved to a 31-20 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Geneseo's might showed as it carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
