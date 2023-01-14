Geneseo takes victory lap past Kewanee 55-30

Geneseo showed it had the juice to douse Kewanee in a points barrage during a 55-30 win on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7, Geneseo squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.